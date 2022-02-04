RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrities pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Becca

Becca Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo

John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Osei Kwame Despite

Osei Kwame Despite Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene (Mrs Nkansah) Pulse Ghana

