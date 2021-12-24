RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.

The entertainment and fashion industry go hand-in-hand and the two have evolved over the past years.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

This week, drop-dead gorgeous pictures were posted for our viewing pleasure on Instagram.

These are the best celebrity pictures of the week:

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Lexis Bill

Lexis Bill
Lexis Bill Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana

Gyakie

Gyakie
Gyakie Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

Giovanni Caleb

Giovanni Caleb
Giovanni Caleb Pulse Ghana

Bennedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4real

Hajia 4real
Hajia 4real Pulse Ghana

