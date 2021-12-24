Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.
The entertainment and fashion industry go hand-in-hand and the two have evolved over the past years.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
This week, drop-dead gorgeous pictures were posted for our viewing pleasure on Instagram.
These are the best celebrity pictures of the week:
Nana Ama McBrown
Lexis Bill
Serwaa Amihere
Nana Akua Addo
Gyakie
Toosweet Annan
Giovanni Caleb
Bennedicta Gafah
Sarkodie
Hajia 4real
