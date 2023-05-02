ADVERTISEMENT
Best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala

Temi Iwalaiye

The Met Gala is one of the most amazing nights of fashion.

The best dressed celebs at the Met Gala 2023 [Instagram]
Karl was creative director of Chanel for many years. He loved black, white, tweed jackets and a lot of pearls.

This year's Met Gala was truly one of the best we’ve seen in recent years, with glamour, beauty and of course some very quirky outfits.

These are our best;

Dua looked gorgeous in a white vintage Chanel gown made by Karl himself. Loved the torso.

Penelope also wore a beautiful Chanel gown that was certainly giving us bridal inspiration.

Anne took the Chanel tweed gown on an experiment by letting Versace design it and adding golden pins, it was classy yet edgy.

The man delivered this year and Diddy was part of these men, love the three-piece suit and the embroidery coat. The fact that it is in black! Yummy.

Rihanna was a vision in this white Valentino gown - Karl did love a lot of white. The coat was equally beautiful. Rihanna has nailed maternity fashion once again.

Cardi B wore three gowns that night, but the one that was on theme was this black and white gown with flowers on it.

Tems and her stylist did their homework, Karl loved black and white and they incorporated it into this look with a dramatic flare.

Gisele wore a vintage Chanel in white, absolutely loved the coat, it gave white luxury.

Bad Bunny looked handsome and dapper in that white suit and upswept hair. 10/10.

Halle looked so beautiful in this lace Gucci gown, loved her red hair too.

