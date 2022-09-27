RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best-dressed celebrities we saw at the Global Citizen Festival 2022

Berlinda Entsie

These celebrities wore headline-stealing looks at the Global Citizen Festival 2022.

Celebrities at the Global Citizen Festival
Celebrities at the Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 delivered one of the best shows Ghanaians have ever witnessed.

The event came off at the Independence Square last weekend with electrifying performances from stars including Usher Raymond, SZA, Stormzy, Pheelz, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Oxlade, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, and Stonebwoy amongst others.

While the performances were top-notch, celebrities and public figures who attended the event didn't disappoint with their looks.

There definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

From fashionista Joselyn Dumas to Berla Mundi then Stonebwoy amongst others, here are some beautiful outfits celebrities wore that stole our attention:

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Usher

Usher
Usher Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Tems

Tems
Tems Pulse Ghana

SZA

SZA
SZA Pulse Ghana

Stormzy

Stormzy
Stormzy Pulse Ghana

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Gyakie

Gyakie
Gyakie Pulse Ghana
