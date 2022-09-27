The Global Citizen Festival 2022 delivered one of the best shows Ghanaians have ever witnessed.
Best-dressed celebrities we saw at the Global Citizen Festival 2022
These celebrities wore headline-stealing looks at the Global Citizen Festival 2022.
Read Also
The event came off at the Independence Square last weekend with electrifying performances from stars including Usher Raymond, SZA, Stormzy, Pheelz, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Oxlade, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, and Stonebwoy amongst others.
While the performances were top-notch, celebrities and public figures who attended the event didn't disappoint with their looks.
There definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.
From fashionista Joselyn Dumas to Berla Mundi then Stonebwoy amongst others, here are some beautiful outfits celebrities wore that stole our attention:
Joselyn Dumas
Berla Mundi
Usher
Stonebwoy
Tems
SZA
Stormzy
Danai Gurira
Sarkodie
Gyakie
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh