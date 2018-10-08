Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards

news

The 2018 Radio and Television Awards (RTP Awards) was held at the Accra International Conference Center over the weekend, 6th October 2018.

Hosted by His Royal Blackness and Cookie of EIB Network and His Royal Blackness, the night was packed with memorable moments including the style statements. It was a night of many looks but we bring you the 10 best dressed celebrities at the RTP Awards.

1. Victoria Lebene

2. Cookie Tee

3.

4. Serwaa Amihere

5. Stacy Amihere

6. Akua

7. Nana Aba Anamoah

8. Gloria Sarfo