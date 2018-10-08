Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards

The 2018 RTP awards had one of the best fashion moments we have seen amongst the many red carpet events so far in 2018.
Hosted by His Royal Blackness and Cookie of EIB Network and His Royal Blackness, the night was packed with memorable moments including the style statements. It was a night of many looks but we bring you the 10 best dressed celebrities at the RTP Awards.
Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 10 best dressed celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards.
1. Victoria Lebene
2. Cookie Tee
3.
4. Serwaa Amihere
5. Stacy Amihere
6. Akua
View this post on Instagram
And again we won the digital tv station of the year #emo#8J+lhw==## award. Thank you family for voting for us. All the staff of @angeltv.online I appreciate you guys so much . This is just the beginning #emo#8J+Puw==##. @uniqueappeal_bridalboutique got me looking like a queen from gown to shoes to the classy clutch. For all your classy gowns and party wears pls contact them . They have quality stuff from the UK. I believe in quality so I always choose the best #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#77iP## @uniqueappeal_bridalboutique @uniqueappeal_bridalboutique . My earring is dope #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==## makeup @glamstouch9
7. Nana Aba Anamoah
View this post on Instagram
I#emo#4oCZ##m officially announcing myself as the FACE OF LAUREN HAUTE COUTURE, whether @laurenhautecouture likes it or not. It#emo#4oCZ##s not up for discussion Lauren did this at the shortest notice. I love you. Dress: @laurenhautecouture Stylist: @laurenhautecouture Make up: @afrifaphilis Photographer: @breezyphotography1 PS: @adwoaloudgh what were you doing behind me?
8. Gloria Sarfo