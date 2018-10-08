Pulse.com.gh logo
Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards


The 2018 RTP awards had one of the best fashion moments we have seen amongst the many red carpet events so far in 2018.

The 2018 Radio and Television Awards (RTP Awards) was held at the Accra International Conference Center over the weekend, 6th October 2018.

Hosted by His Royal Blackness and Cookie of EIB Network and His Royal Blackness, the night was packed with memorable moments including the style statements. It was a night of many looks but we bring you the 10 best dressed celebrities at the RTP Awards.

1. Victoria Lebene

 

2. Cookie Tee

3.

 

4. Serwaa Amihere

5. Stacy Amihere

6. Akua

And again we won the digital tv station of the year #emo#8J+lhw==## award. Thank you family for voting for us. All the staff of @angeltv.online I appreciate you guys so much . This is just the beginning #emo#8J+Puw==##. @uniqueappeal_bridalboutique got me looking like a queen from gown to shoes to the classy clutch. For all your classy gowns and party wears pls contact them . They have quality stuff from the UK. I believe in quality so I always choose the best #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#77iP## @uniqueappeal_bridalboutique @uniqueappeal_bridalboutique . My earring is dope #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==## makeup @glamstouch9

7. Nana Aba Anamoah

8. Gloria Sarfo

 

Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP...
