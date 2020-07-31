From gorgeous red carpet gowns to oh-so-cool street styles, the songstress every sartorial choice has been watched, providing inspiration for countless women everywhere.

No matter what the occasion, Queen B slays with a style that is simultaneously elegant and fashion-forward.

With killer confidence and some seriously gorgeous hair also in check, Beyonce rules the fashion stakes like the Queen she is.

Undoubtedly, she is numero uno among the few style icons in the country, Ghana.

The musician has released videos of her album #BlackIsKing and we love the fashion statements she served us.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style then to wild pieces, the Queen B is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Check photos below:

