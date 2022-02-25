Black gathered dramatic look is taking over the trends, Cookietee is doing it effortlessly on her birthday

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

2022 is here and celebrities are doing their birthday photoshoots in a gathered dramatic way, especially in black.

Of course, nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

One person who has been consistent with her decent fashion statements is television host, Shirley Tibilla popularly known as Cookietee.

She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices while identifying and finding solutions to some of the pertinent societal issues on her show.

Cookietee always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

The fashionista is a year older today, February 25, 2022, and is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God.

On the 'gram', she released some breathtaking photos to commemorate the day.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in this black dress.

Cookie's strapless black dress is popping her melanin beauty. Contoured to perfection, she accentuated her naturally striking features with mild makeup.

She captioned one of her posts, "Lord you have been enough. Thank you."

Check photos below:

