Boho Chic hippie clothes, maxi dresses for plus size

Back in the days of late 60s, hippies discouraged friends from judging anyone based upon his/her looks. Their mantra was, “It’s what’s inside that counts,” though, in the real world, it could be difficult to do this because people always seem to make snap judgments. Yet, most hippies tried extremely hard to be nonjudgmental about clothing, weight, nose shape, cheekbones, hair (as long as it was long), and all that superficial stuff. Hippies certainly didn’t give a flipping hoot about “designer bags”.

So, bohemian, gypsy, non-bourgeoisie, hippies were very welcoming to overweight women.

Long Maxi Dresses for Big Women

True hippies commonly described big chicks as “Earth Mother” types. Actually, if a fat chick ever said anything disparaging about her weight, there was always some guy in the group who would say, “Hey mama, I really like your peaches, wanna shake your tree,” with a wink. And, that meant, ahem… that he found the woman sexy and desirable.

Actually, there might be lots of men who feel this way about fat women, but are discouraged by societal norms. Who knows?

Maxi Dresses for Plus Size Women

Dresses are clothing perfection. Why? Because a good dress, without a tight waist, will fit after too many milkshakes and will also fit after weight loss from a pre summer diet-blitz.

A stretch jersey dress is usually an easy thing to buy online and get a good fit. But, be careful not to get shiny fabrics because shine will highlight every little blip and bulge. Any patterned matte jersey will give good camouflage.

If there is a choice, get a dress without a zip. With zippered dresses, the fabric usually has very little stretch, and who wants that? The point is comfort, ladies. On the other hand, gauze is also a good fabric if the cut is comfy.

Bohemian Style Clothing

There are tons of top online casinos for heavy gals. And, thank God for online shopping because chicks can try on clothing in their own bedrooms without public scrutiny. Here are some possible websites, but check around for sales and other styles:

Nordstrom: See Blue Velvet Maxi Dress (nice faux tie-dye), JS Collections Border Print Dress (Much too cute to save for evening, but make it funky with accessories.)

OneStopPlus: Gauze Maxi Plus-Size Dress by Only Necessities. (It’s on sale and might not be around long, so try other sites for Only Necessities.) It’s gauze and it’s cotton (natural). This maxidress can go from beach (swimsuit coverup) to grocery store to dinner and dancing. Just change accessories and shoes for evening.

WomanWithin: Knit Maxi Dress by Ellos (to funk it up, wear tee-shirt underneath) or Tiered Peasant Plus-size Dress by Only Necessities (Citrus Green is very 60s).

Avenue

This is a go-to store. See their Floral Print Maxi Dress. It’s so hippie-trippy that it’s a total flashback. This dress has everything: Flowers, Earth-Mother earth-tones, long sheer flowing length, peasant puff sleeves, and no waist. It’s perfect. Get a better Boho Chic Necklace, or two or three.

Play with a dress like this for trendy fun:

It’s easy to mix patterns with this print.

Girls can wear a dress like this layered under a slightly shorter skirt, or a vest, or a square necked lightweight sundress, or anything. (Very West-Coast-Haight-Ashbury fashion.)

Wear something like this with a shrug and play with different jewelry combos.

Add funky gladiator or thong sandals, or any boots, and/or a denim jean jacket to rough up the sweetie-pie feel.

Wear this type of dress with a floppy hat or a flowered scarf (worn as a hippie headband).

Peasant Top and Gypsy Skirt

Another way to get that Earth-Mother style is a cute long skirt, like the Women’s Plus Slub-Knit Tiered Maxi at OldNavy.com. Try the Goodnight-Nora indigo blue for a hip denim jean skirt feeling. Wear this skirt with tunics, peasant blouses, tee shirts, and under dresses from thrift stores for a layered gypsy vintage style.

Maxis are great because they give a long unbroken line from head to toe. However, use caution with all-black maxi dresses because, if they look like evening gowns, they won’t be as versatile for a gypsy woman's exotic wanderings.

Boho Chic Fashion Trend

The stereotypical bohemian style might bring to mind bellbottoms, tie-dye, and patchwork, but there’s much more to this fashion trend than that. Bohemian style seamlessly blends the inspiration of the 1960s-flower-child with modern-day influences – brands like Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters do it best. Celebs like Vanessa Hudgens, Sienna Miller, and the Olsen twins wear it right. Nicole Richie even makes hippie chic work with maternity wear.

Going for a hippie look is all about being a little undone but still pulled together. You have permission to be a little bit baggy but not sloppy. Here are three easy ways to add boho chic to your personal, everyday style without feeling like you’ve gone overboard or have become a fashion don’t.

Three Easy Ways to Dress Bohemian

Flowy tops – You may feel like the last place you need to add material to your body is around your midsection with a ballooning top, but flowy shirts are available in a multitude of styles. From scoop necks to v-necks, long-sleeved to sleeveless, you can always find a tunic that’s flattering to your shape. To find your most flattering look, try on your flowy shirt with various combinations of skinny jeans, long necklaces, a boyfriend jacket, or even belt the top for a modern-day accessory trend. You can even opt for flowy, skin-skimming tops in luxurious fabrics like silk or satin.

Embrace color – You don’t have to dress in Technicolor or wear flowers in your hair to be boho chic, though a splash of color added to your wardrobe with any article of clothing or accessory is a fine style choice that’ll have you feeling cheery all day long. The pastel palette is very hot in fall fashion and you can achieve a hippie style on both the warm and cool color spectrums. Shades of beiges, taupes, and browns from head-to-toe are super-sweet while light purples, grays, whites, and blues show just how cool, calm, and collected you really are.

Boho Boots – Contrary to popular belief, Uggs are not the only bohemian footwear available. Short boots with long dresses, over-the-knee boots with mini-skirts, booties with boyfriend jeans, flat motorcycle boots with a skirt and tights – it’s all acceptable and easily do-able hippie style. Boots are an investment, so before you splurge on the whimsical cherry red ones or the fur-tipped peep-toe numbers, inventory your closet and determine which shoe style will be most complementary to the clothes you already own (and which will last for the long haul).

Sure Signs of Boho Chic

Delicate and detailed embroidery.

Luxe leather from faux-fur vests to wrapped wrist cuffs.

Delicate gold hoops and bangle bracelets.

Distressed denim, particular boyfriend jeans and skinny jeans.

Chunky knits.

Cropped military jackets, slightly distressed.

Slouchy hobo bags.

Fringe (if you dare!) on jackets and purses in particular.

Scarves, scarves, scarves (but not too many at once!).