2016 Miss Malaika second runner up, Delsey Hamilton held her star-studded traditional wedding over the weekend.

It was no surprise when we spotted past Miss Malaika queens looking gorgeous in their stunning apparel.

From Dromeyeda to Leah, all the beauty queens were presented to support their fellow queen on her big day and they didn’t disappoint with their looks.

The beautiful bride, Desley left us breathless with her wedding colours and elegant style for her traditional wedding.

She glowed in the body wave hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out more photos below: