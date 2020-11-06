The weekend is here already and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend and if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend, you want to look good from head to toe.

Picking what to wear for occasions might seem a little bit of a fuss.

Whether your workplace permits dress in casuals or you are stepping out for a girl’s night or even just a stroll through the mall, it is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne is a great style influencer with a high fashion sense. She is inspiring our Friday looks today.

Her fashion sense keeps evolving and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in casual outfits.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

The actress cum entrepreneur is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments. Check photos below:

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne Okoro