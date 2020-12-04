It's a long weekend and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend.

Picking what to wear for occasions might seem a little bit of a fuss but actress Juliet Ibrahim is here to ease our stress.

She sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

Juliet's proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but also among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to when stepping out.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

Just because we want you to have a splendid weekend, let's take inspiration from style icon Juliet Ibrahim.

Check photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim