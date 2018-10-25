Tracy Sarkcess, Kwaw Kesse and 8 other celebrities who beat models to their profession

news

Models are not the only one's who can dominate the runway. Celebrities do it to, if not better. Some equally have a strong catwalk and a cool dude walk.

As we continue to delight in the awesome of the just ended sterling fashion show, the 2018 Glitz Africa Fashion Week (GAFW). It would be just perfect to remind us of some of the celebrities who have ever modeled in costumes for fashion brands on the runway.

From Tracy Sarkcess who stole the show at the GAFW to some retro runway appearances by celebrities like Kwaw kese and coded of 4X4, find out which celebrities have pranced on some of fashion's prominent platforms.

1. Kwaw Kesse ( Rythmz on the runway 2017)

2. James Gardiner ( Rythmz on the runway 2017)

3. Tracy Sarkcess ( Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2018)

4. Coded ( Rythmz on the runway 2017)

5. Nikki Samonas ( Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2018)

6. AJ Sarpong (Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2018)

7. Lydia Forson ( Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2017)

8. Mawuli Gavor (Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2018)

9. Akumaa Mama Zimbi ( Rythmz on the runway 2017)

10.Benny Blanco ( Rythmz on the runway 2017)