Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley is our style crush for today. The Accra fashion week is just some weeks away and the award-winning style icon is already breaking out some show-stopping outfits like the white turtle neck top and denim jeans accessorised with white sunglasses that matched with her footwear.

Thinking of what hairstyle to rock this Valentine’s day? Selly has got the perfect short hairstyle goals to match every look on her page.

Check out more photos below and share your thoughts with us.