Celebrity styles to start the new month


Celebrity styles to start the new month

Check out our top 5 faves celebrity styles trending on Instagram.

  • Published:
Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown

Pink month, October is finally here and our celebrities are looking fabulous as they create awareness on the importance of regular breast cancer screening to spot any abnormalities.

The month of September was a busy one for celebrities as they attended some of the years’ biggest events like Miss Universe Ghana, Miss Ghana, and other celebrity weddings.

It’s is a new month and our favorite celebrities are serving us with new styles that we can emulate for our semi-formal and formal events.

Check out the photos below:

  • 1. Adina

Ghanaian singer, Adina play

Ghanaian singer, Adina

  • 2. Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay play

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay

  • 3. Zynnell Zuh

Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Zuh play

Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Zuh

  • 4. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown

  • 5. Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson play

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

 

