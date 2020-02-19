February 14, 2020, will forever remain an unforgettable day for Kennedy and Tracy after their lavish wedding nearly broke the Internet.

Yes, The first son of Ghana's cedi Millionaire and business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Asante Osei wedded 23-year-old Tracy Ameyaw in a glamorous wedding in the presence of his proud daddy, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, dignitaries and a host of media personalities working for the Despite media and other celebrities.

The young and powerful couple showed off their high fashion sense in a series of apparel that became a topic on social media.

The groom, Kennedy is no doubt a style influencer and he competed with his stunning wife as they wowed the nation with their looks.

Check out his look for the white wedding below: