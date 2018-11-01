Ciara and family are all Black Panther superheroes costumes

news

Ciara Princess Harris, the American singer and dancer simply referred to as Ciara, and her family all wore Black Panther superheroes costumes for Halloween and they did justice to it.

Ciara was Nakia and she even tagged Lupita Nyong’o to her post, to which Lupita replied stating her approval. Russell Wilson was T’Challa.

Young Future was the Black Panther in his full costume and Baby Sienna was a mini Nakia. Ciara shared a family photo of their Halloween costumes and wrote; “Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween,” Ciara captioned one of the photos. In another, she wrote: “Wakanda #Family. #Halloween”.

