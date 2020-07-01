Musicians are a driving force in the fashion industry. They are perfect muses for fashion brands and they also promote the Ghanaian fashion industry on international platforms.

Amongst these are musicians is Cina Soul. The talented songstress makes sure she leaves a mark when she steps out to any event.

Cina is a fashion icon and a trendsetter and we are loving her new looks on Instagram.

Clad in colourful apparel, the musician seems to have gone for a wedding and was amongst the bridal party.

Her Gele, flawless makeup and smiles for the camera got as starring all day.

Check photos of the songstress for your inspiration.

Cina Soul

