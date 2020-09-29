For an event like this, there definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

Of course, we aren't saying celebrities should break the bank to look stunning on the red carpet but a simple and gorgeous look won't be too much to ask for.

The CEO and editor-in-chief of Glitz magazine and Glitz style awards is one of Ghana’s respected fashion icons. Aside from her stunning work ideas she put together to organise an event, her fashion statements have always been top-notch.

Media personality, Afia Pokua is best known for her outstanding journalistic work. Although her fashion game is never like anything we haven't seen before, she doesn't lay her guards down when stepping out for and event.

Unfortunately, these two couldn't meet our expectation as best dressed celebrities on the red carpet at Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2020.

Overall, Vim Lady looked okay for the night but her outfit looked too casual. Honestly, her outfit looked like she was either going to the office or went to the event from the office.

Vim lady

For Claudia Lumor, just a black dress would have been okay, or just the lace fabric outfit would have worked. The combination of the two fabrics was off. She has so much command over her outfits but this time, she just didn’t get it right.