Claudia Lumor unapologetically shows skin in beautiful birthday photos

The boss lady is a year older today, June 17, 2021, and she is glamming up as we have known her. Definitely, a way to reflect on the things she wants to do and the kind of person she wants to be in our upcoming year.

Cranking up the style game on her birthday, the 41-year-old who is also known for her love for fashion stunned us with a black body-flattering dress will flaunting her cleavage.

Aside from the black dress, Claudia further wore a white dress and still showed some skin.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we can't stop staring.

Claudia is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

Giving us her 'focused' signature pose, the entrepreneur captioned one of her posts, "I gaze in honour of my gratefulness to God as He adds another year to my age. Forever grateful Lord!"

Check photos below:

