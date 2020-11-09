Monday is one of the busiest and most stressful days of the week.

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful especially if you have got on your in all the meetings you have to attend during the day.

Mostly, people working in a corporate environment find it a bit difficult to pull off a stylish look to work even when they have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time. Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

No matter what you land your hands on, it must be stylish enough because it helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients

Maybe it's time to take it easy on your search because we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

Actress Salma Mumin is one of the few celebrities who have stepped up their fashion game.

Truth be told, the actress has a nice figure and she flaunts it effortlessly on social media whether it is a bikini shoot or extremely short dresses, but anytime she goes skinless, she definitely stuns us.

The style icon hardly serves the corporate looks but when she does, she looks amazing and like the real boss.

If you are running out of ideas for your work outfits, then let’s get inspiration from our very own Salma Mumin.

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin