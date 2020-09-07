It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

But, Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey is here to give us a corporate Monday work outfit guide.

Emelia is one of the few Kumawood actresses who has gained nationwide popularity with her great acting, presenting and great personality.

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand, and, over the years, Emelia has ruled the industry with her high fashion sense.

We check on her Instagram page and selected our top 5 gorgeous photos of Emelia Brobbey looking fabulous.

She is definitely the style icon to guide you if you want to make a bold fashion statement on your Mondays.

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey