This Nina style as ever rocked by Kim Kardashian for her 2021 Met Gala experience and Cardi B's version which came in green for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2020, is not new to the Nana Akua Addo family.

Pulse Nigeria

The mother of two has also rocked this Ninja inspired look for her 2019 Glitz Fashion Week appearance.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise for the actress turn fashion superstar to walk her daughters in this path fashion that leaves a bold statement. See photos of her daughters' look below.

Daughters of Nana Akua Addo shows up in Ninja style for Glitz Fashion Week (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana