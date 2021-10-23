RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Daughters of Nana Akua Addo shows up in Ninja style for Glitz Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

In a 'like mother, like daughter' situation, daughters of Nana Akua Addo have shown up as Ninjas.

Afua Jesusa and Ohemaa Dokua, the two daughters of the Ghanaian fashionista have chosen the Ninja style for their look at the Glitz Fashion Week. The two girls wore an all-black mask outfit that covers them from head to toe.

This Nina style as ever rocked by Kim Kardashian for her 2021 Met Gala experience and Cardi B's version which came in green for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2020, is not new to the Nana Akua Addo family.

Kim Kardashian at the Met 2021 [instagram/kimkardashian]
Pulse Nigeria
The mother of two has also rocked this Ninja inspired look for her 2019 Glitz Fashion Week appearance.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise for the actress turn fashion superstar to walk her daughters in this path fashion that leaves a bold statement. See photos of her daughters' look below.

Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
