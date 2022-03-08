Dear women, here's what you need to know before going bald

A buzzed head represents a fearless, done-hiding movement, and in both fiction and real life.

A community of women with buzz cuts and shaved heads is growing under hashtags that embrace the look, uniting people in dismissing societal standards and celebrating those who do what they want.

The look isn't new—women have worn their hair shorn since the ancient days, and iconic women throughout history have adopted the look—but with the current climate of women rejecting antiquated norms in favour of self-determination, now more than ever is the time for women to own their look.

Going bald is a huge commitment. And before you shave it all off, here are a few things you need to know.

Your head shape matters

This might sound a bit odd but it’s true. The shape of your head will determine if you can pull off this look because it’s actually possible to have a shape that doesn’t suit going bald.

You might be used to seeing yourself with a full head of hair and never really took time to think of what your head shape is and whether it will blend well with a bald style.

If you’re not sure, you can consult a few friends so that at least you will know whether this will be a flattering look for you or not.

People around you will be in shock

Prepare yourself mentally for the awkward stares and questions. Since most ladies don’t rock this look, people around you will be curious about it when they see you.

It might get exhausting to keep explaining why you decided to go with this bold look but if this is what you want to do and are fully confident, go for it.

Also, don’t be shocked if people keep touching your head out of curiosity.

Be gentle if you’re shaving at home

Many people don’t choose to go fully bald at the barber. It’s often more comfortable to do it yourself at home so that you don’t have to deal with the awkward stares. It’s also sometimes better if it’s your first time because you need a minute to embrace your new look too.

If you’re planning on shaving yourself, you should get the right tools and be as gentle as possible. Rushing through will irritate your scalp and leave you with cuts, especially in areas you can’t see properly like the back of your head.

If you can, get someone to help you so that you don’t end up cutting yourself.

Your scalp still needs maintenance

A big misconception about going bald is that you don’t need to worry about maintenance anymore. You will save a lot of time since you won’t have to deal with lengthy wash days but that doesn’t mean that your scalp can stand being neglected.

The scalp is very sensitive and it needs to be maintained well. You should moisturize it and remember to apply some sunscreen whenever you’re outdoors.

The cold days might be tough

Now that you won’t have a layer of hair that gives some extra warmth during cold seasons, your scalp will need backup.