Deborah Vanessa poses in g-string for new photoshoot

Deborah Vanessa is looking extremely sexy while enjoying some alone time at the beach.
The 34-year-old clearly isn’t letting any breakup rumors keep her from doing what she loves best; modeling.
READ ALSO:Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze
Looking extremely sexy, the Uncle Obama hitmaker wore a crop top paired with g-string. Her beautiful hair color and lipstick were the perfect combo. She posed in a flirtatiously way to show off some skin while sitting on the armrest of a wooden chair.
Check out other photos below
READ ALSO: 5 reasons why Deborah Vanessa is our style influencer for the week