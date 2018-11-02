Pulse.com.gh logo
Deborah Vanessa poses in g-string for new photoshoot

Deborah Vanessa is looking extremely sexy while enjoying some alone time at the beach.

Deborah Vanessa wants to break the Internet with this photo play

Deborah Vanessa wants to break the Internet with this photo

Ghanaian model and musician, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu popularly called Deborah Vanessa has shared another sultry photo on Instagram.

The 34-year-old clearly isn’t letting any breakup rumors keep her from doing what she loves best; modeling.

Looking extremely sexy, the Uncle Obama hitmaker wore a crop top paired with g-string. Her beautiful hair color and lipstick were the perfect combo. She posed in a flirtatiously way to show off some skin while sitting on the armrest of a wooden chair.

Check out other photos below

Deborah Vanessa play

Deborah Vanessa

Deborah Vanessa play

Deborah Vanessa

 

