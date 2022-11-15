RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Diana Asamoah's recent photos on the 'gram are all hits, no misses

Berlinda Entsie

We love how Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah is stepping out.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand, hence, Ghanaian musicians are now leading the fashion industry more than any.

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah aside from her touching souls with her powerful songs, she is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

The superwoman always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the gospel artist does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We spotted the gospel musician on the gram' serving the perfect look on the red carpet.

Diana, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a shimmering white outfit that is so gorgeous.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in white. She decked out in an array of stunning looks.

Diana further stunned us with a red dress. She was all shades of beauty in that dress.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smile, the trendsetter matched on the 'gram in confidence and style.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that event? Rock these outfit.

Check the photos below:

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana
Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana
Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana
Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana
Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana
Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
