Meghan Markle’s panties shows in Completely Sheer Skirt and people are talking

Did Meghan just break Royal protocol by rocking a see-through skirt?

play

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is being talked about because of the see-through skirt she wore out for one of her official engagements yesterday.

Meghan Markle is currently with her husband on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. Today is the 16th and final day of their tour and the Duchess suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

She stepped out in a navy blue dress that raised brows and people can't stop talking about it and how inappropriate it is for someone in her position. But some have praised her for pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable in the royal family.

play

play

 

play
