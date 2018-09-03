news

The 2018 Glitz Style Awards created an avenue for the usual drill: Fashion Police.

When the lights go on after the red carpets are laid, the clicks begin synchronizing with the changing poses as photos are taken.

Ghanaian personalities who showed up at the Glitz Style Awards did their best to shine under the lights.

One of such is the ever-loud Rosemond Brown who wowed onlookers at one of the best fashion shows in Ghana.

For Rosemond Brown, fashion is not what people know her for. Loud speaking and having an opinion on almost everything are more of her thing.

But Quophi Akotuah did the trick. The Ghanaian fashion designer picked a character, made a dress to fit and made her the talk of the show.

Rosemond Brown looked amazing than her usual self in all her photos. The black dress complemented by her black makeup showed with the right fashion touches, the unexpected could expectedly be the what people expect to see.

Rosemond’s outlook was a touch of class. And nice. But maybe people are talking big about her look on the Glitz red carpet because it’s Rosemond Brown.

In the list of comparisons, a Ghanaian slay queen (or just a queen that slays as she puts it) nailed it in a subtle way.

The beauty was in the subtle look.

Of course, this wouldn’t have been Efia Odo without a coloured hair. Her hair colour complimented by her shoe colour was good. The colour of her dress with her slight makeup and beautiful earrings looked nice together.

Efia is probably not getting all the plaudits she may deserve because she’s impressed over the period when it comes to fashion.

Rosemond Brown hasn’t. But she proved the future is bright for her.

Presently, forget the masses. Efia Odo’s outfit was way cooler than Rosemond Brown.

It’s an opinion. Comment with yours.