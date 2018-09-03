Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Efia Odo’s dress was awesome than Rosemond Brown's at Glitz


Slay Queens Forget the masses, Efia Odo’s outlook was way cooler than Rosemond Brown's

Efia Odo vs Rosemond Brown - Fashion Police, pick your choose. Who slayed at the Glitz Style Africa Awards?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Forget the masses, Efia Odo’s outlook was way cooler than Rosemond Brown's play

Forget the masses, Efia Odo’s outlook was way cooler than Rosemond Brown's

The 2018 Glitz Style Awards created an avenue for the usual drill: Fashion Police.

When the lights go on after the red carpets are laid, the clicks begin synchronizing with the changing poses as photos are taken.

Ghanaian personalities who showed up at the Glitz Style Awards did their best to shine under the lights.

One of such is the ever-loud Rosemond Brown who wowed onlookers at one of the best fashion shows in Ghana.

For Rosemond Brown, fashion is not what people know her for. Loud speaking and having an opinion on almost everything are more of her thing.

 

But Quophi Akotuah did the trick. The Ghanaian fashion designer picked a character, made a dress to fit and made her the talk of the show.

READ MORE: Opinion - Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win from the start?

Rosemond Brown looked amazing than her usual self in all her photos. The black dress complemented by her black makeup showed with the right fashion touches, the unexpected could expectedly be the what people expect to see.

Rosemond’s outlook was a touch of class. And nice. But maybe people are talking big about her look on the Glitz red carpet because it’s Rosemond Brown.

In the list of comparisons, a Ghanaian slay queen (or just a queen that slays as she puts it) nailed it in a subtle way.

 

The beauty was in the subtle look.

Of course, this wouldn’t have been Efia Odo without a coloured hair. Her hair colour complimented by her shoe colour was good. The colour of her dress with her slight makeup and beautiful earrings looked nice together.

Efia is probably not getting all the plaudits she may deserve because she’s impressed over the period when it comes to fashion.

Rosemond Brown hasn’t. But she proved the future is bright for her.

Presently, forget the masses. Efia Odo’s outfit was way cooler than Rosemond Brown.

It’s an opinion. Comment with yours.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards Pulse Fashion Worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
Glitz Style Awards: Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Glitz Style Awards Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Winners List: Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim, Victoria Micheals & more win at Glitz Style Awards Winners List Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim, Victoria Micheals & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion: Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the Glitz Style Awards? Pulse Fashion Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the Glitz Style Awards?
Opinion: Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win from the start? Opinion Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win from the start?
Red Carpet Moments: Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018 Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot
Celebrity Fashion: 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week Celebrity Fashion 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week
Pulse Fashion: 4 fashionable social media influencers we love Pulse Fashion 4 fashionable social media influencers we love



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the...bullet
2 Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018bullet
3 Opinion Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win...bullet
4 Winners List Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim, Victoria Micheals &...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Here is the full list of nominees for Glitz...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red...bullet
8 Aphia Sakyi Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to...bullet
10 Probable Winners Pulse Ghana's predictions for the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video...bullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
7 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
8 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from...bullet

Fashion

Nikki Samonas
Exclusive Interview Nikki Samonas talks fashion with Pulse Ghana
Pulse Foods 5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin
Sneakers 9 photos that will inspire you to ditch your heels for stylish sneakers
Ibrah One's beautiful wife, Dija Labelle.
Pulse Fashion 5 beautiful photos of Ibrah One's wife