With Valentine's Day just around the corner, some of you ladies might still be a little confused as to what to wear or what colours to wear them in.

Wearing bold colours or monochrome looks should not be a problem, all you need to do is to be confident in whichever look you decide.

Before now, red has been the colour for Valentine's Day but some have mastered the art of rocking vibrant colours effortlessly for the day.

Vibrant colours are not easy to pull off especially when you have to attend cocktails or dinner parties.

We are totally inspired this valentine season by former Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Adeti who keeps giving us different ways to rock monochrome this season.

She has shared a photo on the 'gram for Val's Day dinner and we think it’s nothing short of gorgeous.

Emefa wore a bright yellow and blue shimmering body-con dress flaunting her flattering stature.

The dress was all shades of sexy as she showed off her cleavage in a minimal way.

The blue shimmering part of the dress that had the yellow blouse sits pretty on it is underlying. She paired the lovely dress with white stilettos.

Emefa Adeti

Yellow is already a bright colour so endeavour to tone your makeup down or opt for a natural look just like the style influencer.

You can decide to look like a very pretty doll for either your dinner with your partner or your hangout with your girlfriends in this stunning dress on Val's Day.