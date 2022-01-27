RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Emelia Brobbey just took black dresses to the next level with is sensational look

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power.

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey

Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do.

Recommended articles

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparel. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile. It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

We spotted actress cum musician, Emelia Brobbey on the gram and we couldn't stop staring.

She stepped out in style while wearing a black corset dress. Adding the spark with the touch of white is just perfect for her to stay trendy.

Emelia didn't disappoint with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

Check photos below:

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana
Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana
Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Meet Van Vicker's wife, Adjoa Vicker, who is stealing the show on social media on her 45th birthday

Adjoa Vicker

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Serwaa Amihere goes on a corporate fashion spree on the 'gram with 5 gorgeous looks

Serwaa Amihere

Style inspiration: 5 times Diana Asamoah revolutionized fashion for gospel musicians

Diana Asamoah