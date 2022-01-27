Emelia Brobbey just took black dresses to the next level with is sensational look

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparel. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile. It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

We spotted actress cum musician, Emelia Brobbey on the gram and we couldn't stop staring.

She stepped out in style while wearing a black corset dress. Adding the spark with the touch of white is just perfect for her to stay trendy.

Emelia didn't disappoint with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana