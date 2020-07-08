Although it was the men’s biggest night, some Ghanaian women led the fashion pack.

Style icon, Nana Akua Addo has proven she is the Queen of Ghana's red carpet. She has already won our hearts with her stunning looks for highly anticipated fashion awards which have left Ghanaians and the fashion world speechless.

Nana Akua didn't disappoint this time as she led the glamour at the night.

She dressed in a gorgeous black shoulder-baring gown by a Ghana-based womenswear label, Yartel.

Nana threw on a black veil with a matching tiara and earrings in a dark shade. We love her flawless makeup and her poses for the camera.

Check Nana Akua's outfit on the day and share your comments.

Nana Akua Addo

