Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown made her first red carpet appearance since coronavirus took over at the EMY Africa Awards last Saturday.

The screen goddess wowed us with her fashion statement on the night.

The mother was adorned in a blue ensemble. She paired her looks with a loop earring and a purse. Her wrapped grey tresses had life in it and her makeup was on point. We are eager to see more incredible designs from her.

Check photos below:

