Real name Peter Famiyeh Bozah, Fameye is a great musician and we are obsessed with his talent.
Fameye: 6 times the birthday boy was fascinating on the 'gram
Ghanaian musician, Fameye is a year older today, September 11, 2022.
Fameye has the appearance of a superstar. He looks like a hitmaker.
He turns 28 years older today, September 11, 2022. Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.
Wishing himself on Instagram, Fameye posted some photos and captioned, "11/09 blessings from the most high
Happy birthday to you Peter Truust."
Check out our top 6 favourite looks inspired by the hitmaker, Fameye.
