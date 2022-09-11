RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fameye: 6 times the birthday boy was fascinating on the 'gram

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian musician, Fameye is a year older today, September 11, 2022.

Fameye
Fameye

Real name Peter Famiyeh Bozah, Fameye is a great musician and we are obsessed with his talent.

More than his music, Asake looks quite intriguing.

Fameye has the appearance of a superstar. He looks like a hitmaker.

He turns 28 years older today, September 11, 2022. Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Wishing himself on Instagram, Fameye posted some photos and captioned, "11/09 blessings from the most high

Happy birthday to you Peter Truust."

Check out our top 6 favourite looks inspired by the hitmaker, Fameye.

Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana
Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana
Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana
Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana
Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana
Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
