Mzvee shows off sexy physique in bikini and fans can't handle it

news

The first lady of Lynxx Entertainment Record label, Mzvee has set the internet on fire with her sassy bikini photos and we just can't have enough of it.

The 'Sing My Name' singer took to her Instagram to share these sizzling photos of her in a stunning black bikini as she goes swimming. The pictures after it popped up online raised many eyebrows and has got fans and netizens talking and expressing their admiration for her banging stature in the swimwear.

Mzvee was donned in a raisin black bia tube bikini with a thulian pink kimono over it, perhaps to minimize the sexual appeal she exudes in her swimwear but no, we saw it all. Her black shades also cranked her look up a notch.

Here are some of the exciting comments we saw under her photo post.