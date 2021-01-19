With the heatwave and hot weather in Ghana, it’s safe to say that street style is quite popular.

It teems actress Fella Makafui is coming with a full force in the fashion industry this year. She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. Fella is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The style icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Fella Makafui

We spotted Fella on the 'gram in black denim and an African print bustier and we love the look. She paired her look with shimmering nude stiletto matching her bold earrings. Her straight hairstyle and neutral makeup which accentuated her natural beauty.

Judging by the weather and season, Fella Makafui gave street style an amazing look and a great way to rock the denim and bustier trend.

Fella Makafui

She is definitely having a good time with this look and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to rock this style to your party this weekend.