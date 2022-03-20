‘Fendi Versace’ - Brother Sammy talks about his drip for TV appearance

He got his facts twisted, but last year Fendi and Versace collaborated to stage a secret fashion show at the end of the famous Milan Fashion Week.

Dubbed “Fendace,” the collaboration surprised the world of high fashion.

Instead of designing together, the creative directors of both Italian luxury brands swapped roles.

Donatella Versace brought her extravagant flair to Fendi, while Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones reinterpreted Versace’s vision with their expertise for tailoring and eveningwear.

Donatella described the collaboration as “history in the making.”

The two brands do not belong to the same luxury group — Fendi is a part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, while Versace is owned by Michael Kors — and neither Silvia nor Donatella have ever designed for another brand before.