Before the popular entertainment show began, he was asked what brand he was wearing. The Ghanaian gospel artiste said he was wearing “Fendi Versace.”
‘Fendi Versace’ - Brother Sammy talks about his drip for TV appearance
Brother Sammy was part of the pundits on United Showbiz on UTV, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
He got his facts twisted, but last year Fendi and Versace collaborated to stage a secret fashion show at the end of the famous Milan Fashion Week.
Dubbed “Fendace,” the collaboration surprised the world of high fashion.
Instead of designing together, the creative directors of both Italian luxury brands swapped roles.
Donatella Versace brought her extravagant flair to Fendi, while Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones reinterpreted Versace’s vision with their expertise for tailoring and eveningwear.
Donatella described the collaboration as “history in the making.”
The two brands do not belong to the same luxury group — Fendi is a part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, while Versace is owned by Michael Kors — and neither Silvia nor Donatella have ever designed for another brand before.
And yet their histories are very much tied together: longtime Chanel and Fendi designer Karl Lagerfeld, as well as Fendi founder Anna Fendi, were both extremely close with Gianni Versace, an Italian fashion designer, socialite and businessman. He was the founder of Versace.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh