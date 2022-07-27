RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Frank Badu Ntiamoah: 8 dapper photos of Tracey Boakye's fiancé

Berlinda Entsie

Just so you get to know the groom-to-be better, here are some dapper photos of Frank Badu Ntiamoah, Tracey Boakye's fiancé.

Tracey Boakye and Frank
Tracey Boakye and Frank

We are about to witness one of the glamourous weddings in Ghana as Tracey Boakye is about to tie the knot to her fiancé, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Frank Kwaku Badu Ntiamoah, Tracey Boakye's husband-to-be will be the latest groom in the country in a few days.

The much-anticipated wedding between the two is hash tagged #Fracey22.

Frank is reported to be a former Ghanaian actor who lives between Bremen/Hannover in Germany currently.

Tracey Boakye announced her engagement to her handsome fiancé, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

In a new post she shared, Tracey dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him.

Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.

Frank, also, posted some of their pre-wedding photos while thanking his wife-to-be, Tracey for accepting to be with him.

According to reports from ghanacelebrities.com, Frank’s mother owns one of the popular Afro Shops in Bremen.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu's upcoming wedding has already been the talk of the town.

Hence, we have compiled 6 dapper photos of Kojo Jones. Just so you get to know the artist better.

Check the photos below:

Berlinda Entsie

