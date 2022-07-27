Frank Badu Ntiamoah: 8 dapper photos of Tracey Boakye's fiancé

Frank Kwaku Badu Ntiamoah, Tracey Boakye's husband-to-be will be the latest groom in the country in a few days.

The much-anticipated wedding between the two is hash tagged #Fracey22.

Frank is reported to be a former Ghanaian actor who lives between Bremen/Hannover in Germany currently.

Tracey Boakye announced her engagement to her handsome fiancé, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

In a new post she shared, Tracey dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him.

Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.

Frank, also, posted some of their pre-wedding photos while thanking his wife-to-be, Tracey for accepting to be with him.

According to reports from ghanacelebrities.com, Frank’s mother owns one of the popular Afro Shops in Bremen.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu's upcoming wedding has already been the talk of the town.

