10 trending outfits that'll bring that ravishing glow to your wedding reception

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding.

We believe that there are no rules, it's your wedding your way. So even if you're having a super casual backyard wedding and you feel like slipping into a second look for the reception–go for it.

A reception dress can transform your look entirely and for many brides, it's the chance to change into an outfit that is not only fun and stylish but comfortable too. The wedding reception is the time to bring in the heat with your looks.

Wearing a different dress for your wedding reception has become a trend and we have compiled some trending looks for you.

So, if you are a new bride preparing to say 'I do', then check out these brides for style inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana