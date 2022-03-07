RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ghanaian celebrities who took the best Independence Day photos

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This Independence Day, celebrities took over Instagram by posting fiery hot pictures but which did we absolutely love?

Becca, Berla Mundi and Nana Akua Addo
Becca, Berla Mundi and Nana Akua Addo

Since it's Independence Day, most of us tend to dress up in ethnic wear.

Recommended articles

It is that time of the year when the Ghanaian flag proudly flutters high up in the sky as the feeling of patriotism sweeps through the air.

A lot of us find it challenging to curate a comfortable look while maintaining the dress code for the occasion. The essential point to remember is to wear your pride on your ensemble on a day like this.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their occasions but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

While Ghana celebrates its 65th Independence Day, Ghanaian celebrities made sure they made the celebration count.

We were in awe of the beautiful outfits they pulled on the 'gram.

One of the dominant fabrics was the Ghanaian Kente. Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the country's celebration.

Other dominant outfits were apparel designed with the national flag.

We couldn’t agree less with our celebrities slaying the national colours on the day. It’s Ghana’s gift to the world.

Here are the best of the best;

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi, Becca and Nana Akua Addo

Berla Mundi, Becca and Nana Akua Addo
Berla Mundi, Becca and Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana

Dentaa Amoateng

Dentaa Amoateng
Dentaa Amoateng Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Real and her daughter

Hajia 4real and her daughter
Hajia 4real and her daughter Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

