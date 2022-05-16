Ghanaian celebs who stormed Nigeria with gorgeous outfits at the AMVCAs red carpet [Photos]

The event, a rare African celebrity reunion where pure fashion is considered the highlight of the event brought together celebrities from across the continent after the coronavirus break.

The climax of the event which happened last Saturday brought famous faces in the movie and entertainment industry from across the continent, for a night that celebrates outstanding work and creativity in storytelling.

This time, celebrities embraced the demure dress code wholeheartedly, proving the focus was certainly on refined elegance.

The prestigious award ceremony which is known for its recognition and celebration of African talents saw some top names in the movie industry clutching highly-coveted categories.

Ghanaian celebrities were not left out. There definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

From style icons like Nana Akua Addo to Zynnell Zuh and Sika Osei, here are the Ghanaian celebrities who made Ghana proud on the red carpet at the AMVCAs 2022.

Nana Akua Addo

The fashion gem showed up as a royal geisha wearing a rich Japanese traditional silk outfit of green colour with a beautiful art piece of a maiko embedded on the front of the outfit.

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet commanded attention in a nude gown with a detachable long train.

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh was simply minting in beauty in this dramatic gold ensemble created by her brand, Zyellegant.

Joselyn Dumas

If there is one thing we know about Joselyn, she knows how to make a red carpet experience. Her gown was simple and classy. The after-party dress was stunning.

Sika Osei

Sika wore a stunning hand-made dress by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn to start off her hosting duties but later switched into a sleek wrap dress-inspired gown by IDIOL NUPO. She was stunning.

Mawuli Gavor

Is there any worst dressed Mawuli on the red carpet? He did justice in that white tuxedo matched with the blue with a touch of gold bow tie.