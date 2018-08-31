Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot

Pulse.com.gh logo
Janet Jackson dazzles in jewelry by Ghanaian designer, Aphia Sakyi.

Legendary artist and sister to the late MJ, Janet Jackson rocked beautiful jeweleries by Ghanaian designer, Aphia Sakyi for her just-released 'Made For Now' video.

Her fine choice of jewelry was taken from Aphia Sakyi's Summer Harmattan collection, titled '50 Shades Of Print' and this necklace, in particular, is called the 'Yaa Asantewaa' necklace.

The full collection of pieces for '50 shades of Print' is set to be released in September and outdoored on the runway for the first time at Accra Fashion Week this October.

READ ALSO:Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue Magazine for his 2018 Chale Wote look

The video has popular youtube and Instagram sensations like @KingBach and @BlameItOnKway auditioning for the queen (Janet Jackson) in an African cultured setting. This video was to pay homage to  Michael Jackson's  'Remember The Times' featuring Eddie Murphy in an Egyptian style setting.

Watch full video here

 

