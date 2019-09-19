Award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland has been nominated to represent Ghana at the 2019 Qipao Invitational Exhibition at the National Silk Museum, Hangzhou City, China.

The theme for design for this year’s event is “Weddings”

Crossland was selected alongside 9 other designers from the UK, France, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Japan after a rigorous submission process in June of this year.

The selection makes her the first Ghanaian designer to showcase at the event which attracts scores of tourists and culture enthusiasts from around the world.

“It gives me great joy and excitement to tell Ghana’s cultural story on such a platform,

says the phenomenal designer, “I believe this is a matter of pride and honor for myself and the nation as a whole”

Ophelia Crossland uses the iconic Ghanaian Kente alongside very advanced techniques in fashion design to create the Qipao.

“For me Kente represents the country best and so when we were asked to take up the Qipao challenge, I had no option than to use the intricately woven Kente and it kept well,” She added

The Global Qipao Invitational Exhibition begins on the 22nd Of September and will last for a month. Its aim is to provide cross-boundary interactions between culture and tourism, tradition, fashion, art and life.

It is hosted by the China National Silk Museum, the leading fashion located close to the famous West Lake in Hangzhou, China. The Gallery is currently the only institution with a permanent fashion gallery in the world housing a collection of over 40,000 pieces of Western and Chinese textile productions spanning over 4000 years of human creativity.

The Qipao/Cheongsam is the most representative form of traditional costumes for Chinese women. It’s stand up collar and tight-fitting has caught the attention of the fashion world for decades and a trend still popular among Chinese women.

As an accomplished fashion designer, who has been in the industry for over 16 years, Ophelia Crossland is not new to global events such as this. In 2017, she was selected by an international Jewelry brand, Swarovski s its West African brand ambassador and selected to showcase at the Global Exposé in Dubai. She’ll be representing Ghana and the African continent at the Exhibition.

Awards

Glitz Womenswear Designer 2018

Swarovski Brand Ambassador in West Africa 2017-2018.

Feminine Ghana Achievement Award for "The Most Outstanding Fashion Designer 2015".

Ghana Movie Awards for "Best Wardrobe and Costume Designer 2014".

Ghana Fashion Awards for "Emerging Designer 2012".

About Ophelia Crossland

Ophelia Crossland is a Pan-African and a luxury fashion designer, a wife and a mother. Her Eclectic style and design reflect Life, Optimism and Humor. A graduate of one of the Prestigious fashion schools in Ghana, Vogue Style School of Fashion and Design and completed with an Award of being the Most Outstanding student in the year 2004 where she learnt and achieved how to put colours together to create her Masterpieces.. A perfect match of fabric, intricate designs and patterns, exquisite beading is what Ophelia Crossland is all about!

The Ophelia Crossland brand is synonymous with elegance, sultry flair and extravagant drama! This household name in the fashion industry has made its mark as the go to brand for elaborate designs and styling. It was a step in the right direction when Ophelia Crossland, the creator of the brand was made the brand ambassador for Swarovski.