The event was all glitz and glamour as the young ladies exhibited their unique talents through various displays.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Dedei Botchwey was crown the winner.

Ahafo Region’s Abena Antwiwaa Dapaah Diana emerged the first runner up with Volta Region’s Kafui coming as the 2nd runner up.

Zuzu from the Northern Region emerged 3rd Runner-up, Talata from Upper East Region emerged 4th Runner-up and Afriyie from Central Region emerged 5th Runner-up.

Ghanaian celebrities including Martha Ankomah, Lydia Forson amongst others were sited at the event.

Aside from all the fun, the contestants modelled in stunning night gowns that cannot be overlooked.

The supermodels looked ethereal in the beautiful African print combo styles that will steal the attention at any wedding or event.

Would you rock a similar style on your wedding day or at any event? Check out the photos below and share your thoughts with us.

Naa

Abena

Kafui

Afriyie

Zuzu