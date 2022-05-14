The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) is not one for basic appearances especially when the whole continent has its eyes on you a lot goes into it, a possible reason why Nana Akua Addo was absent from the VGMA red carpet last week.
AMVCA 22:Nana Akua Addo makes Ghana proud smashing the red-carpet in Nigeria
Ghana's fashion impresario, Nana Akua Addo got us all wondering and lost in thoughts after her absence at the VGMA 22 red carpet but the mystery has been solved.
The multiple award-winning style icon was prepping to get Africa gagged like she always does with her appearances, especially in the history of the AMVCA red carpet.
The 8th edition of the award show which is happening today, May 14, 2022, in the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria was nothing short of glamour and style 'orgasm' from Nana Akua Addo.
The fashion gem showed up as a royal geisha wearing a rich Japanese traditional silk outfit of green color with a beautiful art piece of a maiko embedded on the front of the outfit.
Akua graciously complimented her ravishing look with subtle yet mesmerizing makeup and held her hair back with much simplicity as she photographed stunningly as seen on her Instagram page.
The outfit has already garnered massive attention on social media and is already causing tongues to wag as fans and netizens gush over her ethereal look.
Although the best winners of the red carpet haven't been mentioned yet by the organizers, we are positive that our style grandee will be an adjudged best dress per her track record as a three-time winner in 2011,2012, and 2018 respectively.
