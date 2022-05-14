AMVCA 22:Nana Akua Addo makes Ghana proud smashing the red-carpet in Nigeria

The multiple award-winning style icon was prepping to get Africa gagged like she always does with her appearances, especially in the history of the AMVCA red carpet.

The 8th edition of the award show which is happening today, May 14, 2022, in the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria was nothing short of glamour and style 'orgasm' from Nana Akua Addo.

The fashion gem showed up as a royal geisha wearing a rich Japanese traditional silk outfit of green color with a beautiful art piece of a maiko embedded on the front of the outfit.

Akua graciously complimented her ravishing look with subtle yet mesmerizing makeup and held her hair back with much simplicity as she photographed stunningly as seen on her Instagram page.

The outfit has already garnered massive attention on social media and is already causing tongues to wag as fans and netizens gush over her ethereal look.