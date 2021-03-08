The Gh One TV newscaster who has risen to become one of the most influential and beautiful Ghanaian TV presenters with her high sense of flawless fashion, is turning 31 today, 8th March 2021.

In marking her birthday which coincides with International Women's Day, Serwaa Amihere dropped sizzling photos which are sweeping over social media as friends and fans have declared today Serwaa Day to celebrate the broadcaster.

Expressing her birthday excitement with gratitude to God, Serwaa shared a drop-dead gorgeous shot of herself in a tight white and black dress to say that "Thank you, Lord. I thank you for what you’re about to do in my Life. Thank you for the ups and downs. I thank you for the opportunity to see today. I’ll thank you always...".

Serving curves in another post where she wore an all-white jumpsuit, she said "There is a lot to smile about on this day and it’s all the doing of the Lord".

Social media has since been flooding with other pristine photos of the curvaceous newscaster as her friends and fans celebrate her. See some of the photos below.

