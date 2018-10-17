Pulse.com.gh logo
Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week this weekend

Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Ghana’s biggest annual fashion event is coming back with its sixth edition.

Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week this weekend

Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week this weekend

The news you all have been waiting for, the Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Ghana’s biggest annual fashion event is more closer than you could imagine.

Produced by Glitz Africa, the exciting, Pan-African celebrity, fashion and lifestyle magazine, GAFW brings together esteemed industry players and fashion enthusiasts to interact in a fun-packed weekend at the plush Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra from 18 October to 21 October, 2018.

READ ALSO: Glitz Africa Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other

Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week this weekend play

Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week this weekend

 

GAFW presents the perfect opportunity to meet fab designers across Africa showcasing their collections, models, fashionistas, celebrities and influencers in an atmosphere of glitz, fashion and style. This year, Glitz Africa organized the Young Creative Design Talent competition to harness the skills of emerging designers and to give them the platform to showcase their designs to an international audience.

Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week this weekend play

Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week this weekend

 

The event will begin with opening cocktails and fashion night out on Thursday, 18th October.

Activities for the three-day event include:

1 day (19 Oct.) – runway shows

2 day (20 Oct.) – Business of fashion seminar, photography sessions, exhibitions, graduate show, young creative talent show and runway shows

3 day  (20 Oct.) – Presentations, runway shows and after party

For inquiries, send an email to info@glitzafricafashionweek.com or call 0302798513/050 158 1266.

Tickets are available at Koala (Aiport and Osu branches), Airport Shell and Glitz Africa office at Labadi.

GAFW18 is brought to you by Access Bank, Maybelline New York, Mizani, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra and Grey Goose.

