Glitz and glamour on display as Despite Media's Fadda Dickson marks birthday with elegant shots

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something the fashionista is likely to skip.

The father-of-two has a drive for everything fashion and luxury. He is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

Fadda wears almost every piece of clothing well like it was made specially for him, hence, why many designers clamour to have him wear one of their pieces.

His style is extremely versatile and he is able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

The fashionista loves his roots as an African and he takes pride in flaunting Ghanaian brands via the various Despite media platforms.

He has released some photos on Instagram while looking dapper and glamorous.

In a series of photos, Fadda was captured in a wrapped Kente cloth while looking dapper. We love how he screamed culture when he complemented his outfits with rich Ghanaian ornaments.

His photos have led to many followers taking to the comments section to share their birthday wishes for him.

Pulse.com.gh wishes him a happy birthday.

