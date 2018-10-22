Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

It was all high fashion and everything debonair at the 2018 edition of the Glitz Africa Fashion Week (GAFW).

As part of its sixth edition celebration for this year, the fashion week brought together top notch African designers and fashion enthusiasts to interact in a fun-packed weekend at the plush Kempinski Hotel (Gold Coast City) in Accra.

The 2018 edition of the GAFW will kicked off from October 19 to October 21. It saw the many industry players and renowned fashion designers at the event. It had 45 designers and over 100 models in attendance.

To say we liked this year's collections on the run way would be an understatement because we 'adored' it entirely. It was in one word aesthetic.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 most beautiful collections we saw at the Glitz Fashion Week.

1. Mai Atafo

2. Tokyo James

3. Caeser Couture

4. 'Looks like a good man' collection

5. ROIS AND REINE

6. Awovigh



7. House of Paon

8. Rysen Clothing

9. Papa Opong

1O. Velma Accessories