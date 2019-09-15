Female style influencers have consistently given their following enough reasons to check out their pages daily for style tips.

Now, men are eager to experiment and make their voice heard and creative designs seen on the red carpet.

Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has stepped up this fashion game and we are loving his looks. We are totally left speechless when he attended the Rhythms On Da the runaway in a classic apparel.

Joe Mettle has made us fall in love with his music and now we are glued to his page for style tips.

Check out his look for the Glitz Style awards and share your comments with us.