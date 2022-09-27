Global Citizen Festival: Joselyn Dumas' hosting styles are unrivalled, here's why

The beautiful actress cum fashionista certainly knows how to make a statement at events and wears the hell out of her designer gowns.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Joselyn Dumas is one of those people who get it right every single time when it comes to slaying either the red carpet or any other show. From long flowing dresses, and dramatic ballgowns to fashion-forward suits, she has proven to be a perfect fashion icon.

Thanks to her glam team, Joselyn stole the spotlight at the Global Citizen Festival held at Independence Square.

First, she wore a gold eccentric dress while flaunting her beautiful stature. The see-through lace dress was embellished with glittering gold stones and other shiny fashionable ornaments for the glowy look.

Joselyn Dumas is famous for pulling off the blondie hairstyle. It has become one of the signature looks, and we love the versatility of how she styles her hair.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Then she changed into a black dress. Joselyn left our jaws dropping in a halter neck dress designed with symbolic accessories. She maintained her enviable makeup and clear stilettos but opted for red popping lipstick to lighten up her look.

Joselyn proved that black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do.

Her photos are a proof that her styles are unrivalled.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana