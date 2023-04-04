Gloria Sarfo's birthday photos prove she's the ultimate fashion girl this season

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Gloria has mastered the craft of styling African prints into fashionable outfits. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the celebrity mother is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Miss Sarfo is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram. She set tongues wagging with her beautiful birthday photos.

The style gem has released sizzling photos on her Instagram page and we can stop staring at her photos.

The ‘Efie Wura’ TV series star is looking gorgeous in a white mini outfit with dramatic sleeves.

Then she changed into a yellow long dress with a which fabric as sleeves. And then her last outfit was a yellow mini fit that was paired with kente as skirt.

She paired the couture outfits with matching accessories and tresses while showing off her traffic-stopping makeup.

The superwoman, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning in those dresses that were aesthetically pleasing to see.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the ever-gorgeous Gloria a happy birthday.

